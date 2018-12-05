Coast millionaire CEO slammed for 'childish' behaviour

Menu
The law finally caught up with telecom company founder Adrian Luka Michael Madjeric, who avoided court on minor drug charges for more than a year.
Amber Hooker
5th Dec 2018
A SUCCESSFUL businessman was slammed for behaving like a child as he avoided fronting court on minor drug charges for more than a year.

Adrian Luka Michael Madjeric, the founder of Sunshine Coast telecom company Elpsys, spent a night in the watchhouse following the latest in a string of failure to appear charges.

He appeared via videolink in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to his initial charges and most recent failure to appear.

The court heard the entrepreneur was initially caught driving with cannabis in his saliva in Glass House last October, and a small amount of the drug in his car which he told officers he would have smoked had he known it was there.

He then failed to provide his identifying particulars to officers.

An audibly irritated magistrate Matthew McLaughlin berated Madjeric for adjourning the matter "again and again", and failing to appear in court for which he had been convicted and fined $200 on a number of occasions.

"You're a man in his 30s, apparently a successful businessman, but it's like dealing with a teenage child," Mr McLaughlin said.

"It serves you right you spent a day locked up, I hope it was extremely uncomfortable.

"They're crummy little charges you didn't show up for."

The court heard Madjeric had continued to live at his bail address, so there was no suggestion he had attempted to "run away".

His company was founded in 2017 and had netted more than $1 million revenue in its first year, with long-term contracts worth in the tens-of-millions.

Madjeric copped a total $1200 in fines for a fail to appear charge in June and again in November.

This was triple the $400 fine for his original offence, for which he was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

