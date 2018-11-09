Businessman loses $20,000 in elaborate scam

A NORTHERN Rivers businessman has been scammed out of $20,000 after an elaborate scam.

According to Richmond Police District, the man was recently contacted by a company and told that his anti-virus software had expired, and he had been debited $600 so it could be renewed.

"The businessman has contacted the company to complain about this transaction," crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"He was asked to accept a remote login request which allowed the scammer to access his computer.

"He was then directed to input his account details into his online banking.

"At this stage the screen went black and he was asked to input '200'.

"The victim later found out that $20,000 had been taken from his account."

Snr Const Henderson said it was not the first time he'd heard of this scam.

"You should never let anyone have remote access to your computer unless you are absolutely 100 per cent sure they are legitimate," he said.

"No legitimate company will never try to refund you money in this manner.

"Scammers tend to target a local region for a while then try another, so there may be more attempts by the scammers on the Northern Rivers today."