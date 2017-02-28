Businesses won't pass on rate cut to workers

Matt James and Ashley Jones from the Eltham Valley Pantry won't be cutting the wages of their staff.

SINCE the decision to cut penalty rates last week some of our region's businesses have posted they will not be cutting penalty rates paid to their workers.

Thousands of workers who work on Sundays will be affected by the ruling when changes start rolling in on July 1.

The Fair Work Commission announced Sunday penalty rates paid in retail, fast food, hospitality and pharmacy industries will be reduced from the existing levels.

The Eltham Pantry and Dave's Bakehouse have posted to social media they will not be implementing the rate cuts.

Jo and Dave from Dave's Bakehouse at Kyogle said on their Facebook site: "We would like to let our customers know our decision on NSW Fair Works penalty rates cut ... no one that works for us will be paid any less on the 1st of July than they were on the 30th June... As this will in no way benefit our business in any way."

Dave's Bakehouse in Kyogle.

Matt James and Ash Jones from The Eltham Valley Pantry said: "We would like to announce that in light of recent changes relating to the retail and hospitality award that we will not be applying these changes to our staff."

Matt James and Ahley Jones from the Eltham Valley Pantry thank their staff for their hard work. Cathy Adams

"No staff member at The Pantry will be negatively affected by the Fair Work commission's announcement.

"I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the hard work and professionalism of our team, we hope by paying them fairly we can help build a culture of worth in the hospitality industry.

"Dear customers we ask you understand it is not easy as a small business to pay these high penalty rates, so we will continue to supplement our staff with our Sunday and Public holiday 10% surcharge."

Do you know any other businesses making the decision to not cut penalty rates?