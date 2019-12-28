Businesses that opened (and some that closed) in 2019

AUTHENTIC STREET FOOD: Chef Sony Singh and his wife Erin Werner are thrilled to be opening their new Indian restaurant Masala Fusion which features authentic street food at Keen St, Lismore.

AUTHENTIC STREET FOOD: Chef Sony Singh and his wife Erin Werner are thrilled to be opening their new Indian restaurant Masala Fusion which features authentic street food at Keen St, Lismore.

IT’S been a big year for business owners in the 2480 postcode.

There were many passionate people determined to make their dreams a success.

Several new businesses immediately caught the region’s imagination and became instant hits – Maven boutique, Masala Fusion and Stockpot Kitchen come to mind.

Sadly, several long-running businesses closed their doors, including La Vida, Boutique Shoes (formerly Bondfields) and JDZ Electrical, which had offices in Lismore and Casino, and went into external administration,

Here are some of the business which changed the face of Lismore and the region during 2019:

JANUARY

Changed hands

Kimberley Kampers was bought by Brett McLaren and James Cockburn.

FEBRUARY

Opened

Shelia Turner Picture Framers, 12 The Strand Arcade, 74-78 Molesworth St, Lismore

Roxy Lane Cafe, Cnr Stratheden St and Roxy Lane, Kyogle.

Changed hands

The Gallery Cafe, Ballina, bought by sisters Jackie Dellar and Nicole Isaac and husband Marty.

Dave’s Bait Shop bought by Jay Morgan and Cassandra of Hooked on Brewing & BBQ, Ballina.

Moved

Ballina Newsagency moved to new premises at 83B River Street, Ballina

Closed

B outique Shoes, (formerly Bondfields Shoes) Molesworth St, Lismore

North Coast Hobby Centre Toyworld, Keen St, Lismore.

MARCH

Opened

Rosetta Coffee Shop at 34 Union St, Lismore

The Stockpot Kitchen relocated from Bangalow Bowlo to Molesworth St, Lismore

One Green Acre, Bangalow

La Casita Mexicana, 88 Keen St, Lismore

Travelling Hand mobile caravan and recreational vehicle repair business

Wood by Mossy,Cawongla,woodbymossy.com.au.

Changed Hands

Uptown Picture Framing, 48a Keen St, Lismore, was bought by Penny Newman.

APRIL

Opened

Typo, Lismore Shopping Square

Pepper’s Kitchen, the new bistro at South Lismore Bowling Club

Bright Eyes re-opens in Lismore Square after it closed in 2016

Flock Espresso & Eats, Mullumbimby

Nosh, 136 River St, Ballina

Gaea Nail and Beauty Salon, 25 Cherry St, Ballina

Mumbai Masala, River St, Ballina.

Closed

JDZ Electrical, which had offices in Lismore and Casino, went into external administration.

MAY

Opened

Goonellabah Storage in Holland St, Goonellabah

F45 Lismore, 2 Carrington St, Lismore

Curious Craft Ales, Shop 20, Star Court Arcade, Lismore.

Closed

Goanna Bakery & Cafe, Keen St, Lismore

Birbecks Menswear, Kyogle.

Changed hands

Trevan Ford with new owners at both the Lismore and Ballina, second time in 109 years

Days Machinery Centre was sold by Graeme McKenna to Dan Hoppe.

JUNE

Opened

Masala Fusion at 171 Keen St, Lismore

Northern Rivers Mosaic and Tile and Northern Rivers Stained Glass, Keen St, Lismore

Taco Love Bros pop-up shop opens in Conway St.

Sold

The New Tattersalls Hotel, Keen St Lismore.

Closed

Ray Towers Carpets closed its Lismore shop to consolidate its operations in Mullumbimby

Foodworks in Leycester St, Lismore, closed after 70 years

La Vida Restaurant and Bar closed.

JULY

Opened

Petstock in South Lismore

F-Fitness at 18-20 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore. www.f-fitness.com.au 0477 787 998

Helloworld Travel Ballina, a branch of Lismore Helloworld Travel, owned by Betty-Anne Durheim.

AUGUST

Opened

Beautiful Gradens Exotic Nursery, Goonellabah

Maven Boutique in Woodlark St, but then moved to a bigger shop in Keen St, Lismore.

Pro Scooters, Ballina

The Lazy Labrador Cafe, Casino.

Closed

Arum at Casino.

SEPTEMBER

Opened

The Diner – Lennox, Ballina Street, Lennox Head

Half Cut Barber Shop, Kyogle.

Changed hands

Casino Florist, Barker St was bought by Trish Brims.

Closed

Mine & Gary’s Fiveways, East Lismore.

OCTOBER

Moving

Timmay’s Car Audio and 4WD Accessories.

Closed

Commonwealth Bank, Alstonville announced it was closing down in December

Country Kitchen Corner shop on Wyrallah Rd at East Lismore

Linh’s Vietnamese Restuarnt, Molesworth St, Lismore.

NOVEMBER

Opened

Three Little Butchers in Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore

Beds 4 Plants

Brad’s Butchery opened a new store in Lismore

Lismore MG, Kruass Ave, Lismore.

Moved

Muzza’s Milk Bar closed its Molesworth St shop to reopen at Lismore Square

Changed hands

Luke and Matt, the two new managers of the historic Eltham Hotel, Eltham.

DECEMBER

Opened

Intuitive Living, Goonellabah Business Hub

Mr Mozzarella Ballina

Affordable Beauty in Goonellabah

Uncle Lim’s moved to Keen St

Pickled Herd, Woodlark St, Lismore

Hunky Dory Fish & Chips, Byron Bay.

Changed Hands

Richard and Cheryl Harris bought the Kyogle Cinema.

Closed

Fundies Wholefood Market on Keen St, Lismore.