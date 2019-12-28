Businesses that opened (and some that closed) in 2019
IT’S been a big year for business owners in the 2480 postcode.
There were many passionate people determined to make their dreams a success.
Several new businesses immediately caught the region’s imagination and became instant hits – Maven boutique, Masala Fusion and Stockpot Kitchen come to mind.
Sadly, several long-running businesses closed their doors, including La Vida, Boutique Shoes (formerly Bondfields) and JDZ Electrical, which had offices in Lismore and Casino, and went into external administration,
Here are some of the business which changed the face of Lismore and the region during 2019:
JANUARY
Changed hands
Kimberley Kampers was bought by Brett McLaren and James Cockburn.
FEBRUARY
Opened
Shelia Turner Picture Framers, 12 The Strand Arcade, 74-78 Molesworth St, Lismore
Roxy Lane Cafe, Cnr Stratheden St and Roxy Lane, Kyogle.
Changed hands
The Gallery Cafe, Ballina, bought by sisters Jackie Dellar and Nicole Isaac and husband Marty.
Dave’s Bait Shop bought by Jay Morgan and Cassandra of Hooked on Brewing & BBQ, Ballina.
Moved
Ballina Newsagency moved to new premises at 83B River Street, Ballina
Closed
B outique Shoes, (formerly Bondfields Shoes) Molesworth St, Lismore
North Coast Hobby Centre Toyworld, Keen St, Lismore.
MARCH
Opened
Rosetta Coffee Shop at 34 Union St, Lismore
The Stockpot Kitchen relocated from Bangalow Bowlo to Molesworth St, Lismore
One Green Acre, Bangalow
La Casita Mexicana, 88 Keen St, Lismore
Travelling Hand mobile caravan and recreational vehicle repair business
Wood by Mossy,Cawongla,woodbymossy.com.au.
Changed Hands
Uptown Picture Framing, 48a Keen St, Lismore, was bought by Penny Newman.
APRIL
Opened
Typo, Lismore Shopping Square
Pepper’s Kitchen, the new bistro at South Lismore Bowling Club
Bright Eyes re-opens in Lismore Square after it closed in 2016
Flock Espresso & Eats, Mullumbimby
Nosh, 136 River St, Ballina
Gaea Nail and Beauty Salon, 25 Cherry St, Ballina
Mumbai Masala, River St, Ballina.
Closed
JDZ Electrical, which had offices in Lismore and Casino, went into external administration.
MAY
Opened
Goonellabah Storage in Holland St, Goonellabah
F45 Lismore, 2 Carrington St, Lismore
Curious Craft Ales, Shop 20, Star Court Arcade, Lismore.
Closed
Goanna Bakery & Cafe, Keen St, Lismore
Birbecks Menswear, Kyogle.
Changed hands
Trevan Ford with new owners at both the Lismore and Ballina, second time in 109 years
Days Machinery Centre was sold by Graeme McKenna to Dan Hoppe.
JUNE
Opened
Masala Fusion at 171 Keen St, Lismore
Northern Rivers Mosaic and Tile and Northern Rivers Stained Glass, Keen St, Lismore
Taco Love Bros pop-up shop opens in Conway St.
Sold
The New Tattersalls Hotel, Keen St Lismore.
Closed
Ray Towers Carpets closed its Lismore shop to consolidate its operations in Mullumbimby
Foodworks in Leycester St, Lismore, closed after 70 years
La Vida Restaurant and Bar closed.
JULY
Opened
Petstock in South Lismore
F-Fitness at 18-20 Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore. www.f-fitness.com.au 0477 787 998
Helloworld Travel Ballina, a branch of Lismore Helloworld Travel, owned by Betty-Anne Durheim.
AUGUST
Opened
Beautiful Gradens Exotic Nursery, Goonellabah
Maven Boutique in Woodlark St, but then moved to a bigger shop in Keen St, Lismore.
Pro Scooters, Ballina
The Lazy Labrador Cafe, Casino.
Closed
Arum at Casino.
SEPTEMBER
Opened
The Diner – Lennox, Ballina Street, Lennox Head
Half Cut Barber Shop, Kyogle.
Changed hands
Casino Florist, Barker St was bought by Trish Brims.
Closed
Mine & Gary’s Fiveways, East Lismore.
OCTOBER
Moving
Timmay’s Car Audio and 4WD Accessories.
Closed
Commonwealth Bank, Alstonville announced it was closing down in December
Country Kitchen Corner shop on Wyrallah Rd at East Lismore
Linh’s Vietnamese Restuarnt, Molesworth St, Lismore.
NOVEMBER
Opened
Three Little Butchers in Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore
Beds 4 Plants
Brad’s Butchery opened a new store in Lismore
Lismore MG, Kruass Ave, Lismore.
Moved
Muzza’s Milk Bar closed its Molesworth St shop to reopen at Lismore Square
Changed hands
Luke and Matt, the two new managers of the historic Eltham Hotel, Eltham.
DECEMBER
Opened
Intuitive Living, Goonellabah Business Hub
Mr Mozzarella Ballina
Affordable Beauty in Goonellabah
Uncle Lim’s moved to Keen St
Pickled Herd, Woodlark St, Lismore
Hunky Dory Fish & Chips, Byron Bay.
Changed Hands
Richard and Cheryl Harris bought the Kyogle Cinema.
Closed
Fundies Wholefood Market on Keen St, Lismore.