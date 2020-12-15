Businesses prepare for flooding as the rain lashes down

Shoes on Magellan owner Melinda Turner has begun enacting her flood plan for this year.

BUSINESSES on the Northern Rivers are taking different actions to prepare for possible flooding.

With significant rainfall over the weekend, businesses are beginning to action their flood plan in case of an emergency.

Melinda Turner from Lismore's Shoes on Magellan purchased a truck to ensure she is able to keep her stock safe.

"My flood plan is I've got the keys to a truck, I drive in and it takes two hours and I just empty the whole shop and place it in the truck and go to higher ground," Ms Turner said.

"Even before 2017, I've been here for 25 years and I know Lismore floods so it is no surprise to me that things go under, so just having a business here, in 2017 I just took everything out and this year the same … I just thank my lucky stars that it is once in a blue moon that I have to do it," Ms Turner said.

Darryl Pursey from Harris Cycles chose to trust his instincts after his experience with the 2017 Lismore flood.

"I am not worried about a flood at this stage," Mr Pursey said.

"All that's done (the 2017 flood) is I don't take any notice of the government agencies, I'd never lost anything before that last one, and that was because we took notice of them."

"My plan is just to ignore them and do what I've always done in the past and we'll be fine."

Annemarie Dove, of Byron Bay Candles, kept an eye on all the current information.

"Even though we're in the Industrial Estate in Byron, we're on a bit of a higher ground than a lot of the other factories. We're actually okay at the moment, we've just got to keep an eye on it, I suppose," Ms Dove said.