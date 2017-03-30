Businesses evacuate from Lismore CBD

Amelia Ahern of PowerMax in Magellan St, evacuates her stock.

WITH the evacuation alert given to businesses in the Lismore CBD people are starting to move their stock.

Amelia Ahern, owner of PowerMax in Magellan Street had already made the call.

"We saw the BOM predictions 11 metres so we made the decision to evacuate,” she said.

"We have little time to pack after the water goes across the levee.”

In the 10 years Ms Ahern has been running their business in the Lismore CBD water she has never seen water over the levee.

"We've had tips from other people about it being muddy and smelly,” she said.

"We have a lot of stock to move and we have a lot of people to thank who have helped us move.

"The levee has saved us about four times so far.”