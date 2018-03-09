Businesses beware: potential food inspection scam

FOOD businesses are being warned to be alert to a person reporting to be selling advertising in a food health and safety journal.

Byron Shire Council has been informed that a man approached a local business and tried to sell the owner an advertising subscription, claiming he worked closely with council.

"When the owner refused, the man became very aggressive and told her he would be reporting her to council for food safety breaches,” the council's director Sustainable Environment and Economy, Shannon Burt said.

"Business owners should know that council is not involved with people selling advertising for any publication and especially not a food health and safety journal.

"No one has involvement with council's inspection regime for food shops such as restaurants, cafes and food and drink outlets, other than Byron Shire Council's Environmental Health Officers,” Ms Burt said.

"Staff who do inspect businesses will always have appropriate identification.”

If any business owners are approached by a person selling advertising for a publication and claiming to be able to influence Council they get their details and contact the NSW Department of Fair Trading on 13 32 20 and Byron Shire Council on 6626 7000.