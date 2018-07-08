Businesses are in good company

A BOOK featuring the experiences and insights of 46 businesses from across the Northern Rivers region had its official launch at the Ballina RSL this week.

In good company Northern Rivers business stories is not your typical book about business as it is a collection of stories that pull "at the heart strings” reflecting the Northern Rivers business culture, especially over the last year

It is part of a broader partnership collaboration project of the region's seven councils, the NSW Business Chamber, Regional Development Australia, Southern Cross University and the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Regional Manager of NSW Business Chamber Northern Rivers, Jane Laverty, who led the project, said the best part of her job was speaking with business owners and hearing their stories, on both the challenges and the successes.

"We wanted an outcome that would raise awareness of the value of business people, the entrepreneurial talents of this region and the role in our community that businesses play. Business people create jobs and with this the capacity for people to live here and enjoy our region's lifestyle.” Ms Laverty said.

The book comes as part of a NSW Government Business Recovery Grant in the wake of the major weather event of March 2017.

Mr Laverty said the project is meant to be a celebration of the region's assets and is a wonderful context for anyone looking to move their business and invest in the region.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the book will be used to showcase the region as a prosperous business hub with well networked and connected businesses.

"The Northern Rivers has an entrepreneurial spirit unlike any other in the state,” Mr Franklin said.

"in good company is about keeping and attracting businesses to our region.”

Ms Laverty said the book, with an exclusive print run of only 1000 is only one part of this project.

The project website and social media platforms also focus on sharing the stories and business insights collected already and as more are developed along with campaigns that further raise the awareness of business influence and economic development.

The book launch was also a springboard for the project's first campaign - Bigger Backyard.

"We are encouraging businesses to look at their supply chain and see if they can move just one of their 'out of region' purchases to a local Northern Rivers supplier, product or service,” she said.

"We want to attract spending back into the region. Business buying power can make a huge difference to our regional economy.”

The launch crowd enjoyed the quirky Bigger Backyard promotional video shown on the day and were abuzz with the renewed confidence of being 'in good company'.

Learning more about the project and how your business can be involved starts with a visit to the website www.ingoodcompanynorthernrivers.com.au.