Business to a tea: Mum cracks international market

Byron mum-of-three Jordana Edwards is proud to be a finalist in the Ausmumpreneur awards for her booming business Clean Tea.

FROM selling tea blends from her market stall in Byron to cracking the international market, Jordana Edwards has one message for mothers: you can be an entrepreneur and still be a mum.

In four years, the mum-of-three's "side hustle” has morphed into something bigger than she could have imagined, and to top it off she has just made it as a finalist in the AusMumpreneur Awards for her Clean Tea business.

The AusMumpreneur awards recognise the rising number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

The awards celebrate and honour Aussie mums in business achieving outstanding success in areas such as product development, business excellence, sustainability, customer service and digital innovation.

Mrs Edwards opened the doors of her boutique store Clean Tea in December last year after a launch of a sample box went viral on Facebook which saw a 2000 per cent increase in sales for the year.

"It's been a pretty crazy 18 months,” she said.

"We've gone literally from my kitchen bench to here in that time.

"I started with three products now we have a total of 47 tea blends... we have a line of 76 products in total including tea infused candles, tea soaps, bath bombs, basically tea everything. Our best seller is our breast-feeding tea, called mothers love, which makes up about 80 percent of our sales.”

Juggling work and having children is something Mrs Edwards has been familiar with since she was 18-years-old.

"My eldest just turned 19 and my other kids are aged six and three,” she said.

"There's quite a big gap between them... when you have a baby at 18, everyone tells you you've ruined your life so I'm proud of the fact that I had a baby young, built success...and even have more babies along the way.”

She said she was an advocate for work and life balance, and mothers

"All of my staff here today are mums and we work school hours,” she said.

"We drop our kids off come in at 9am and I guarantee we get eight hours of work done in five hours.

"I believe my staff work hard because of those set short hours.”

Mrs Edwards said she was proud to be selected as a AusMumpreneur finalist for the Rising Star award.

"It's exciting,” Ms Edwards said.

"I was nominated by another woman in our local women in Business group called Sassy business women.

"It's exciting to be in the top ten in the state for the rising star.”

Mrs Edwards said if you were a mother thinking about starting your dream small business, make sure you have a plan.

"You do need to fail to be successful and having a plan is always a big start,” she said.

"If you are juggling a business with children, I recommend E-commerce, so you can be at home and sell your products online.”