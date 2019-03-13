Business sees 'one of worst days' in years over one-way road

Ballina Shire Council has this week begun trialling a one-way traffic flow on Ballina St in Lennox Head.

THERE have been mixed feelings in Lennox Head during the first week of a one-way traffic trial.

Ballina St was converted on Monday to a one-way southbound strip between Byron St and Park Lane.

Park Lane, is one-way northbound from the south of Williams Reserve to the Byron St T-intersection and Rayner Lane is one-way northbound.

Jordans owner Kate Powell said the change had been "fine”, although delivery drivers were experiencing some issues.

"We thought it would be worse than it is, in terms of the town's quietness,” she said.

She said delivery drivers, however, had faced problems loading and unloading safely.

Lennox Head Bakery owner Dave McInnes said Monday had seen a huge downturn in business.

Mr McInnes said he'd believed there would be more parking available under an angle parking proposal that's been put forward.

With parallel parking, he said there didn't seem to be any huge benefit to businesses, much to the contrary.

"My trade (on Monday) was one of the worse days' trade I've had in the last six years,” he said.

Montana Preston, who works in the main street, wasn't convinced the change would be a good use of money but said she was pleased it was being trialled before being formally implemented.

Real estate agent Angela Proudman - whose office sits at the northern end of the one-way zone - said she had noticed some motorists avoiding the main drag of the town since the trial began.

With a new shopping centre approved for the nearby Epique estate, Ms Proudman welcomed the idea of the council investing in the precinct, but hoped any changes would retain the existing "charm”.

There are two concept plans for the proposal: one including parallel-only parking, the other including some angle parking.

A Ballina Shire Council spokeswoman said they were trialling parallel parking in the northern area, and angle parking in the southern area, for the duration of the trial.

She said the council had received both positive and negative feedback since the trial began on Monday.

"However it is early days and we want people to test drive the one-way traffic arrangement, parking options and general amenity for a number of weeks before we launch the survey in the first part of April,” she said.

Residents can register to be notified when the community survey is online at ballina.nsw.gov.au.

The trial is due to run until June, when a report will be presented to the council.