Business rates stifle Lismore CBD

WITH business rates literally pricing investors and entrepreneurs out of Lismore, a nearby town was extolling their low costs and what they reckon was outstanding council support.

According to Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's membership officer, Paul Deegan, the city's council needs to focus on supporting, not driving business away from the CBD.

Mr Deegan presented alarming statistics at the June 19 meeting which showed business rates in Lismore's CBD are eight times the amount of those in Ballina.

He said these business rates were obtained from financial documents produced by the NSW Department of Local Government

Currently for every $100,000 of land value in the Lismore CBD a business owner pays $7378.30, compared with Ballina business owners who are up for $755.81.

Mr Deegan said council should appoint a set of auditors to look at its business model and lower its CBD rates to match those outside the centre of town.

"Council needs to prioritise its expenditure on roads, rates and rubbish and and future development in the CBD,” he said.

Meanwhile Ballina Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Glenn Costello, said the coastal town was affordable and new-business friendly.

Mr Costello, a business engagement officer with Disability and Aged Information Service (DASI), said he feels Ballina Council are very much behind the local business community.

"Overall the business rates in Ballina have been under most councils in the area charge for sometime,” he said

"This a good thing as councils have to be very careful, you can't just keep putting fees up.”

Mr Costello said while he recognises the two towns have different demographics, he said it was critical a council recognised the importance of realistically supporting their local business community in word and deed.

"As far as the chamber is concerned, overall the majority of the members would say it's better having a business in Ballina than Lismore,” he said.

"Overall we are quite pleased with Ballina Council as they have tried to hold our business rates to be as reasonable where possible.”

Meanwhile, a Lismore Council spokeswoman confirmed the organisation was taking advice on the matter.

"As resolved, staff will seek a legal opinion on the Inner CBD rate options and report the advice to the July 17 meeting for consideration when the council will make the 2018/19 Rates and Annual Charges,” she said.