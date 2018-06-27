Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business rate compaison table, councils across Northern Rivers.
Business rate compaison table, councils across Northern Rivers. Contributed
Council News

Business rates stifle Lismore CBD

Alison Paterson
by
27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH business rates literally pricing investors and entrepreneurs out of Lismore, a nearby town was extolling their low costs and what they reckon was outstanding council support.

According to Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's membership officer, Paul Deegan, the city's council needs to focus on supporting, not driving business away from the CBD.

Mr Deegan presented alarming statistics at the June 19 meeting which showed business rates in Lismore's CBD are eight times the amount of those in Ballina.

He said these business rates were obtained from financial documents produced by the NSW Department of Local Government

Currently for every $100,000 of land value in the Lismore CBD a business owner pays $7378.30, compared with Ballina business owners who are up for $755.81.

Mr Deegan said council should appoint a set of auditors to look at its business model and lower its CBD rates to match those outside the centre of town.

"Council needs to prioritise its expenditure on roads, rates and rubbish and and future development in the CBD,” he said.

Meanwhile Ballina Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Glenn Costello, said the coastal town was affordable and new-business friendly.

Mr Costello, a business engagement officer with Disability and Aged Information Service (DASI), said he feels Ballina Council are very much behind the local business community.

"Overall the business rates in Ballina have been under most councils in the area charge for sometime,” he said

"This a good thing as councils have to be very careful, you can't just keep putting fees up.”

Mr Costello said while he recognises the two towns have different demographics, he said it was critical a council recognised the importance of realistically supporting their local business community in word and deed.

"As far as the chamber is concerned, overall the majority of the members would say it's better having a business in Ballina than Lismore,” he said.

"Overall we are quite pleased with Ballina Council as they have tried to hold our business rates to be as reasonable where possible.”

Meanwhile, a Lismore Council spokeswoman confirmed the organisation was taking advice on the matter.

"As resolved, staff will seek a legal opinion on the Inner CBD rate options and report the advice to the July 17 meeting for consideration when the council will make the 2018/19 Rates and Annual Charges,” she said.

ballina chamber of commerce ballina council glenn costello lismore chamber of commernce and industry lismore council northern rivers business paul deegan
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    MONEY BAG: Briefcase returned after being left in car park

    premium_icon MONEY BAG: Briefcase returned after being left in car park

    News "MY HEART dropped ... he had access to pretty much everything I own."

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    SURF RAGE: Vicious stand up boarder 'could have killed me'

    premium_icon SURF RAGE: Vicious stand up boarder 'could have killed me'

    News GRAPHIC CONTENT: Veteran mal rider needed 10 stitches

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    $38 million expansion planned for Ballina housing estate

    premium_icon $38 million expansion planned for Ballina housing estate

    Business There would be a total of 460 homes if the proposal is approved

    • 27th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    9 ways to keep warm over winter

    premium_icon 9 ways to keep warm over winter

    Weather Keeping cosy when the temperature plummets

    Local Partners