Business owners praise workers as life returns to normal

Byron Alterations' owner Ghosne Aoun at her shop in the Byron Bay Arts and Industrial Estate.

BYRON businesses have kept safety and levels of service in mind when reopening their doors to the public this week.

At the Arts and Industrial Estate, Byron Alterations owner Ghosne Aoun said her business was now open again four days a week, Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

"All the information for people to know about is on my website, appointments are not needed and we welcome walk-ins, but all the pricing and my policies are there," she said.

"As soon as the restrictions kicked in late March, we were here but by appointment only, with few customers coming in.

"For the last two weeks people started to come in, and this week customers are coming in regularly."

READY: Byron RSL Club staff members Jackie Simpson and Jo Lander, happy to see the venue open again.

In the CBD, the Byron Bay RSL Club reopened its doors on Wednesday morning after 10 weeks closed.

General manager Darren Schipp confirmed this week the venue will be open until Saturday, and from next week, Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 9pm or later if possible.

The club is able to accommodate 176 people in five rooms, offering full dining, cafe, full bar, and opening the gaming section next week.

Bookings are preferred but not strictly required.

Mr Schipp said the club's chef had prepared a new menu, and the take away service will restart next week, with limited delivery for ready-to-heat meals.

"Our members loved the take away and the ready-to-heat meals, and we will restart that next week because it allows us to help people who may need some extra support at this time," he said.

The club was able to keep 30 staff on JobKeeper during the closing period, Mr Schipp said.

"The support from our staff was fantastic; facing such uncertainty. I cannot fault their attitude when asked to move in a different direction," he said.

Newrybar’s Harvest Restaurant back in 2015. Photo Contributed

In Newrybar, Harvest Restaurant will reopen on Thursday, June 4 for lunch and dinner, Thursday to Sunday, and booking are open.

Residents and tourists can enjoy lunch in the restaurant, or a three-course wood-fired dinner in the historic bakery.

The menu will change weekly to reflect the seasonal ingredients available from the local Byron Bay farmers and producers.

"Arrive early and take a tour of the Newrybar village shops or snack on oyster and bubbles from 3pm," a spokesperson said.