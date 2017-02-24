Business owners find millions under the mattress

WE SPEND a third of our lives sleeping, so we should make the most of it.

That is the sentiment catapulting childhood friends Mitch Taylor and Dany Milham into the sweet millionaires club before the age of 30.

Mr Taylor, 29, is a Steiner school alumni while Mr Milham, 26, is a Mullum High School alumni.

The duo's online bedding retail start-up, Koala, was launched in November 2015 with less than $2,000 in the bank and turned over $13 million in it's first year of trade.

Based on January growth figures, the company with two permanent staff at Byron Bay expects revenue of more than $50 million for 2017.

Specialising in affordable, quality mattresses with 'anti-disturbance' technology, the business idea was dreamed up over a series of brain storming sessions in Byron Bay.

Mr Taylor agreed it was ambitious to compete in a $10 billion dollar industry dominated by three large corporations.

But none of those players adopt a koala for every mattress sold, promise you can jump on your bed while balancing a full glass of wine on the mattress, or deliver express.

"Just think about a high-quality Australian made sofa being delivered to your door within four hours of ordering, priced at an honest and fair price,” Mr Taylor said.

"Australians are sick of poor quality imported furniture at outrageously inflated prices with two-12 week delivery times.”

"The fact that there is a market for furniture delivery and assembly obviously shows that people are not getting the experience they are after.

"Beyond the heavily inflated expense of such a purchase, consumers have been forced to accept poor quality imported goods, wasting so much time weaving in and out of multiple stores, battling crowds, listening to jargon-heavy sales pitches and then waiting up to 12 weeks for their furniture to arrive.”

Millionaire mattress makers Mitchell Taylor and Dany Milham. Contributed

Koala intended to raise $5 million in capital this time last year, but the faster than expected sales meant it didn't have to.

"This clearly demonstrates the value in caring about your customers. Something that the furniture industry and the bricks & mortar retailers have obviously forgotten.

"At Koala we have the same goal today as we did when we launched the company in November 2015, to make people happy. Every relationship we have, be it with our customers, suppliers, staff or even the environment has to be a win-win.”

The company is trying to raise $15 million capital to develop markets in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Britain.

In addition to mattresses, the e-commerce company will start selling bedsheets and pillows and other furniture such as sofas, and research sleep technology.

Behind the Koala brand it Gum Leaf, the proprietary software company making every element of the Koala business communicate efficiently.

"This is our secret to scalability, my co-founder Dany Milham is an absolute genius, coming from a software background whatever we dream can become a reality,” Mr Taylor said.

"I imagine traditional retailers will be wetting their pants when they read this, and rightly so.

"We have taken 3-5% of the entire mattress market with less capital required for a home loan deposit, just think what our talented team can achieve with $15 million to grow this category.”