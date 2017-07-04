24°
News

Businesses called to read fine print on penalty rate changes

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Jul 2017 9:00 AM Updated: 5th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
Lismore shop owners are grappling with penalty rate changes
Lismore shop owners are grappling with penalty rate changes

BUSINESS owners are urged to read the fine print about penalty rates changes as one industry leader explained the cuts weren't all black and white.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Deborah Benhayon called reports that rates were being slashed "a media beat up" and rehashed the changes across the different awards would be implemented over the next three to four years.

The major changes were enacted on Saturday by the Fair Work Commission with reductions to penalty rates in the fast food, retail, hospitality, restaurant and pharmacy sectors.

Ms Benhayon cited a heavy onus on business owners to pass on the cuts, partially or in full, to their employees and "discern what is going to support the community as a whole".

"Businesses need to look at what industry sector they're in, how it impacts them, what things they have to comply with and then they can make decisions on how they address that," she said.

Sunday penalties for full-time and part-time hospitality workers would reduce to time-a-half while the rate for casuals would remain the same at 175%.

Those on the Retail Award have braced for a bigger cut to their Sunday rates with full and part time employees to receive time-and-a-half compared to double time.

Casuals would also take a hit, losing their double time pay packet to 175%.

Ms Benhayon said penalty rates were "crippling" for the majority of businesses with some in Lismore region rostering family members to work on Sundays and public holidays because they couldn't afford to pay staff to work.

The Bank Cafe in Lismore was one of thousands of businesses on the North Coast grappling with the changes.

Owner, Brad Rickard said there will be no changes to his staff, both casual and full-time, awards.

"No one will be worse off in this establishment. I would never take advantage of an opportunity to pay someone less," he said.

He said the decision to retain or cut penalty rates was "a really complicated argument".

On one hand he sympathised with business owners who didn't open on Sundays because of the financial strains to pay staff and balance.

In saying that, Mr Rickard said staff who put their hand up to work weekends also deserve a pay packet that reflected their efforts.

Its a balancing act a growing number of cafe operators were struggling to strike according to Mr Rickard, who said about six cafes have opened on Sundays since the flood - double the number open before the floods.

Ms Benhayon said the floods had forced owners "to think outside the box" to regain business while balancing staff payments and business viability.

Over the coast in Ballina Socorro owner Cindy Coleman said the changes don't affect her business as it closed on Sundays.

"It's my only day off ... if I opened Sundays I'd have no days off," Ms Coleman said.

Casual worker at Bangalow's Island Luxe Tribe store, Delphine Racca said although the changes won't negatively impact her, she predicted it would bring about a "massive change" for young people like university students who can only work weekends.

But LCCI vice-president, Andrew Gordon said the changes would great more job opportunities for young people by enabling businesses to afford more staff.

What are the changes?

Fast Food Award

Sunday penalty rates will change for Level 1 employees from:

150% to 125% for full-time and part-time employees

175% to 150% for casuals.

Public holiday penalty rates will change from:

250% to 225% for full-time and part-time employees

275% to 250% for casuals.

The 10% evening work penalty will apply from 10.00pm (instead of 9.00pm) until midnight. The 15% after midnight penalty will apply to hours worked between midnight and 6.00am.

Restaurant Award

The public holiday penalty rates for full-time and part-time employees will change from 250% to 225%. The casual public holiday penalty will remain as 250%.

The 15% after midnight penalty will apply to hours worked between midnight and 6.00am (instead of 7.00am).

There are no changes to Sunday rates in the Restaurant Award.

Pharmacy Award

For work between 7.00am and 9.00pm, Sunday penalty rates will change from:

200% to 150% for full-time and part-time employees

225% to 175% for casuals.

Public holiday penalty rates will change from:

250% to 225% for full-time and part-time employees

275% to 250% for casuals.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fair work commision northern rivers business northern rivers jobs penalty rate cuts penalty rates

