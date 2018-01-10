Business owner rubbishes recycling scheme

RIPPED OFF: Richmond Bakery owner Bob Worling and partner Sue Fairhall said they have experienced the recycling scheme's latest glitch.

RIPPED OFF: Richmond Bakery owner Bob Worling and partner Sue Fairhall said they have experienced the recycling scheme's latest glitch. Jasmine Burke

THE states Container Deposit Scheme has been slammed by a local business owner who said the scheme was "extremely poorly planned and badly executed”.

Richmond Bakery owner in Casino, Bob Worling said he thought the public wasn't fully aware of the schemes aspects.

"On November 1 we copped an increase of approximately 15 cents so we had to rise our product by at least this amount, which meant everybody was paying to set this scheme up but nobody was getting refunded,” Mr Worling said.

Casino is currently in the works for a reverse vending machine.

Mr Worling said this was a major problem in the scheme.

"They don't roll out enough collection places for them... what are people out west doing with their recyclables.”

"The extra cost is on every single bottle but how much is going to be recycled - 60, 70 per cent?.

"You'll never get 100 per cent on recycling but the public are paying more on all the bottles and cans.

"I think it's very bad business.”

Aside from this, Mr Worling has claimed he experienced the scheme's latest glitch.

"You get these Woolworths vouchers printed out and you take it to Woolworths and you can't get your refund because the machine can't read the codes on them.”

He said two unused vouchers were taken to Woolworths in Lismore and Casino and both vouchers were refused for refunds in the stores.

Mr Worling said staff informed they would have to go online and fill out the information to get a refund.

"But my business is not online, we do not have a computer...if someone was to come into my shop with one of my vouchers and we couldn't quite work it out we would redeem that voucher and I would sort it out later on.

"But we go to Woolworths and they say 'you must've used the voucher before', but you can't have used it before because you have to give it to them...you can't scan it on self serve.”

"One staff member here returned a lot of bottles to Lismore and she normally doesn't shop at Woolies but spent $30 there that she would not have normally done... Woolies are laughing all the way to the bank.”

He has successfully been refunded for other vouchers before but the set back was concerning.

"If I was a battler and I walked in and said I've got $8 worth of goods to buy a loaf of bread and something to eat tonight and you were told the vouchers were not redeemable then what do you do?.

"It's an enormous amount of money that people are getting which can never be re-claimed.”

He said business owners we are caught in the middle and are having to pass these costs on.

"I thought we weren't doing too bad with the environment, we were recycling.”