Business owner puts herself on the frame

CREATIVE SIDE: Uptown Picture Framing owner Penny Newman (right) and long serving framer Julie Cole believe attention to detail is paramount.

CREATIVE SIDE: Uptown Picture Framing owner Penny Newman (right) and long serving framer Julie Cole believe attention to detail is paramount. Marc Stapelberg

STANDING in her retail space, Uptown Picture Framing's new proprietor Penny Newman said artwork can enhance people's lives.

Ms Newman believes the benefits of lovely items on your home or workplace wall include feeling happier.

With a background that includes experience as a qualified graphic designer and wedding photographer, Ms Newman said owning this business is a dream come true.

"Uptown Picture Framing has been here for about 25 years,” she said.

"Picture framing is a craft and I worked here for a couple of years before the opportunity become the owner came along”.

Now Ms Newman is on a gentle mission to assist her customers make their environment a special place.

"Our bespoke framing can help people make their personal space resonate with them and make them smile,” she said.

"A lot of customers have told us that they enjoyed the bespoke framing process.”

Ms Newman said their state-of-the-art colour printer meant they can print images on photo and art papers as well as canvas.

She she was fortunate to have very capable assistance with Julie Cole who has been part of the business for more than 20 years.

"Julie has a lot of experience and a lot of people that come to her and trust her,” she said.

"We work well together really well.”

Ms Newman said people sometimes mistakenly feel custom framing is beyond them price-wis.

"We are happy to work with the customer to try to keep it in budget,” she said.

"It depends greatly on their choices so we can help guide them.”

Supporting the local art community is also on Ms Newman's wish-list.

Tonight Ms Newman will open an exhibition by Clunes artist Kylie Bridges at 7.30pm.

'I hope is the first of our artists showcases,” she said.

"We will announce when we are opening our book for expressions of interest for our artist showcases in 2020.”

Uptown Picture Framing is located at 48a Keen St, Lismore.