A BUSINESS owner has been fined over a series of nasty text messages he sent to his former partner.
Business owner fined for nasty text messages

Sarah Barnham
by
11th Dec 2018 5:32 PM
The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the contravention of a domestic violence order.

The excavator business owner breached the order by sending several text messages to his partner at the time.

The court heard in the messages the man referred to the woman as a "f----- grub", "slut", "c---" and "drug-f------ idiot".

The man had been with the woman for four years and later told police the messages were addressing her "apparent drug issues" and "exposing her son".

He told officers he realised the messages weren't appropriate.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was a shame to see a businessman in court for such matters.

Mr Kinsella ordered the man to pay a $350 fine, with no conviction recorded.

Gladstone Observer

