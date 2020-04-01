Business is booming at cattle saleyards despite restrictions

NRLX buyers observe social distancing protocols at the NRLX weaner sales this week. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

DESPITE new COVID-19 operating procedures, the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange had a massive turnover last week, generating $$8,286,220 in sales.

The three sales - held on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - saw 7784 head changing hands, with buyers joining in online for the first time.

NRLX Operations Manager Brad Willis said he was impressed with how easy the StockLive platform was to use, and how quickly buyers embraced the concept.

Mr Willis commended agents, buyers and staff on their co-operation with the new protocols in place.

He said he was also appreciative of those who respected the request to stay at home.

"Everyone put in a terrific effort in making last week's sales the success they were," Mr Willis said.

"The online auction platform was also widely used, with 27 registered buyers and 258 viewers logged in to bid on or watch the auctions.

"It goes to show that even though we are all dealing with a lot of changes, if we all work together we can maintain business as usual."

This week's sales include Wednesday's regular prime sale, with 1700 head on offer, and the T & W McCormack-Ramsay Bulmer store sale on Friday presenting 2000 plus.

Mr Willis said like the rest of the community, the NRLX was adhering to strict social distancing and hygiene practices.

"We are regularly making adjustments to ensure the NRLX's integrity, and improve the experience for our buyers and vendors at the sales," he said.

Due to the current COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, only essential staff, agents and registered buyers are permitted entry to the saleyards in Casino.

Vendors are prohibited, and carriers are instructed to keep to loading zones only, and collecting of waybills.

Visitors are advised to carefully follow health and safety measures to ensure the NRLX can continue to trade as an essential service.

Vendors and prospective buyers are encouraged to take advantage of the StockLive live-streaming and online bidding system, which caters for buyers to participate remotely. Interested users must register in advance to purchase online at www.stocklive.com.au