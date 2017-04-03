23°
Business, home owners face looming insurance battle

Claudia Jambor
| 3rd Apr 2017 7:35 PM
Sodden debris sits drenched on the streets of Lismore as business and home owners continue the massive flood clean up.
Sodden debris sits drenched on the streets of Lismore as business and home owners continue the massive flood clean up.

CLEANING up after the floods is half the battle for Northern Rivers home and business owners who must also begin the arduous process of lodging insurance claims.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith toured "dozens and dozens” of ravaged shopfronts in recent days meeting many business owners, who claimed they were unable to access flood cover.

"All the (businesses) I spoke to said they just couldn't get (flood insurance) so I don't know of any that have good flood insurance,” Cr Smith said.

"A number of them said the same thing, which was the biggest insurers don't offer flood insurance to Lismore for commercial purposes.”

But, Cr Smith said some businesses he spoke to were protected for storm damage that may provide some relief.

"We are hoping that given the extreme storm events on Thursday that led to the flood there's a lot of impact from that storm and tempest activity that may be covered by their insurance,” he said.

An Insurance Council of Australia spokesman said some insurers won't offer flood insurance to businesses in high-risk areas.

In saying that, he said there were companies who offer the insurance with premiums relative to the risk of flooding at the business location.

Cr Smith said home owners told him that residential flood coverage was unaffordable with costs between $10,000 and $30,000 annually.

AAMI spokesman, Rob White said most of the insurance company's more than 600 Lismore customers had home flood cover.

At a press conference yesterday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned insurance companies to treat affected residents fairly during this difficult time.

"We want people to be treated fairly. That's exactly what I'll insist.”

The ICA spokesman said home and business owners with no insurance left them "relying on government, friends or charities” for financial support.

He said the ICA would be hosting a community flood recovery event at the end of the month in Lismore with various stakeholders to support the regional city to move forward. Policyholders can call the ICA's disaster hotline on 1800 734 621 for enquiries about insurance issues.

