Business fined after dumping rubbish in carpark

A BYRON Bay business has been found guilty of littering in a public place and fined $2000.

Byron Shire Council took legal action against the business after a large amount of rubbish was found dumped in the South Lawson Street carpark at Byron Bay in January this year.

The council's legal counsel, Ralph James, said the council staff noticed the rubbish when they were working in the town on the morning of January 10, 2018 and took a number of photographs.

"The amount of rubbish dumped on the ground was quite astounding and included tins of fruit and vegetables, plastic drinking cups, chocolates, beer, soft drink, cider and a microwave oven,” Mr James said.

"It was clear that these items were from one business and it is hard to believe that in this day and age, anyone would think that to leave rubbish strewn on the ground is acceptable”

"Leaving food rotting in the hot sun is not only a health risk, but it attracts vermin such as rats and mice.

"This disregard for the community and the environment is not on and the council was successful in its prosecution.

"The defendant was fined $2000 and ordered to pay court costs of $500.

" I am hoping this type of incident will not happen again,” Mr James said.