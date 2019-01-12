Business expansions help values in Richmond Valley

COMMERCIAL land values increased by 5.2 per cent across Richmond Valley local government area between 2017 and 2018, as a result of increased demand for this property type.

The Richmond Valley has 315 commercial properties, predominantly located in Casino, and a smaller area of commercial zoned properties in Evans Head.

The Casino commercial market had around 10 market sales throughout the 2017-2018 financial year, which was a marked decrease on prior year.

The increase in commercial land values was driven by a few business expansions supported by government funding.

