Barker Street, Casino.
Barker Street, Casino.
Business expansions help values in Richmond Valley

11th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
COMMERCIAL land values increased by 5.2 per cent across Richmond Valley local government area between 2017 and 2018, as a result of increased demand for this property type.

The Richmond Valley has 315 commercial properties, predominantly located in Casino, and a smaller area of commercial zoned properties in Evans Head.

The Casino commercial market had around 10 market sales throughout the 2017-2018 financial year, which was a marked decrease on prior year.

The increase in commercial land values was driven by a few business expansions supported by government funding.

Typical commercial land values

  • Barker St, Casino (762 sqm): $105,000, up 4 per cent
  • Centre St, Casino (651.29 sqm): $110,000, 6.8 per cent
  • Johnston St, Casino (5415 sqm): $280,000, up 7.7 per cent
  • Stapleton Ave, Casino (539.48 sqm): $105,000, up 4 per cent
  • Woodburn St, Evans Head (1012 sqm): $350,000 5.4 per cent.
