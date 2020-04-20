Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Business Connect still looking for more traders to sign up

Javier Encalada
20th Apr 2020 10:21 AM

STAYING at home doesn’t mean you have to go without. Ballina Business Connect now lists close to 70 businesses delivering services and goods to residents’ doors.

“We’ve had such a positive response from local businesses and community members,” said Ballina Shire Mayor, David Wright.

“It’s a great solution that’s helping connect our community’s most vulnerable with the businesses and services they need.

“The initiative is also a great tool for the wider community, who might want a hot meal delivered to their door or a product from their favourite retailer,” added Cr Wright.

The full list of participating services and businesses is available at ballina.nsw.gov.au/BusinessConnect.

Once residents have found the business or service they need, they can contact them directly and place their order.

The business will then organise the delivery, either through their own service or Ballina Taxis.

Ballina Shire Council launched this initiative in March to help facilitate social distancing and help vulnerable locals access staple household items without having to leave home.

“Our hope is this will also help the businesses who are doing it tough,” Cr Wright said.

“We are still welcoming businesses to register to join the Business Connect hub. After you register, your business details will be advertised on Council’s website and in the local paper each week,” explained Cr Wright.

Businesses wanting to promote their business or service can register for free online at ballina.nsw.gov.au/BusinessConnect

For more information contact Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444 during business hours.

ballina shire council business connect coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers community news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        premium_icon Take part in our virtual Anzac Day parade

        News BOOTS won’t be marching down the street, but we can still honour our servicemen and women.

        Inside a hospital ED during a pandemic

        premium_icon Inside a hospital ED during a pandemic

        News "It's not that scary because that's what we enjoy doing"

        Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        premium_icon Byron property reels in 120,000 online views in four days

        News THE four-bedroom home was the most-viewed property in NSW this week.

        COVID-19: Find out how many are being tested in your area

        premium_icon COVID-19: Find out how many are being tested in your area

        Health Postcode and date for the more than 4000 tests conducted across Northern NSW Health...