Business Connect still looking for more traders to sign up

STAYING at home doesn’t mean you have to go without. Ballina Business Connect now lists close to 70 businesses delivering services and goods to residents’ doors.

“We’ve had such a positive response from local businesses and community members,” said Ballina Shire Mayor, David Wright.

“It’s a great solution that’s helping connect our community’s most vulnerable with the businesses and services they need.

“The initiative is also a great tool for the wider community, who might want a hot meal delivered to their door or a product from their favourite retailer,” added Cr Wright.

The full list of participating services and businesses is available at ballina.nsw.gov.au/BusinessConnect.

Once residents have found the business or service they need, they can contact them directly and place their order.

The business will then organise the delivery, either through their own service or Ballina Taxis.

Ballina Shire Council launched this initiative in March to help facilitate social distancing and help vulnerable locals access staple household items without having to leave home.

“Our hope is this will also help the businesses who are doing it tough,” Cr Wright said.

“We are still welcoming businesses to register to join the Business Connect hub. After you register, your business details will be advertised on Council’s website and in the local paper each week,” explained Cr Wright.

Businesses wanting to promote their business or service can register for free online at ballina.nsw.gov.au/BusinessConnect

For more information contact Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444 during business hours.