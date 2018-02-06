Business coaches available for young fishers and farmers

IF YOU are a young farmer or fisher in NSW, you can now apply to learn from an accredited business coach, with a new program that will provide 12 months of personalised advice.

The Young Farmer Business Program (YFBP) initiative aims to give young producers access to coaching focused on the particular needs of their own business.

NSW DPI Program Coordinator, Alexandra Hicks said the YFBP is going from strength to strength, providing access to new business ideas, tools, products and services.

"We are so excited to offer this coaching program to young farmers and fishers,” Ms Hicks said.

"Roger Federer doesn't play tennis alone, he has a coach, and business is the same - great leaders in the business world don't run alone.

"Young farmers and fishers are often solo in the business world, so we are giving people a big head start with a business coach for 12 months.

"An expert coach will push them, ask the tough questions and motivate them to help them reach their goals.”

Business coach Chris Morrison said it doesn't matter where your business is starting from, as long as you have the determination and dedication to do something outstanding.

"I'm passionate about helping young people get really spectacular results through business,” Mr Morrison said.

Anyone aged between 18 and 35 operating a farm, commercial fisheries or aquaculture business where they identify with primary production and are growing or producing food and fibre can apply.

Applicants will need to be committed and willing to be a part of the coaching program for 12 months, which will include face-to- face planning sessions, weekly coaching sessions and more.

Applications close February 11, 2018.

Apply online www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/yfbp or contact young.farmer@dpi.nsw.gov.au