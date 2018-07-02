BUSINESS CLOSED: Last chicken run for Lismore couple

END OF AN ERA: (L-R) Cindy Creighton, Jayden Creighton (son) Jacob McMahon (son in law) Demi McMahon (daughter) and Glen Creighton will continue working together at J&D Chicken in Casino.

END OF AN ERA: (L-R) Cindy Creighton, Jayden Creighton (son) Jacob McMahon (son in law) Demi McMahon (daughter) and Glen Creighton will continue working together at J&D Chicken in Casino. contributed

A BUSINESS which gave more than 100 kids their first job has shut its doors in Lismore on Saturday.

It was a bitter sweet moment for Glen and Cindy Creighton as they bagged up their last fresh cuts and handed in the keys to Lenards Chicken at Lismore Shopping Square, after 17 "wonderful" years of trading.

"It was sad for us," Mr Creighton said.

"It was a business we put our heart and soul into.

"A lot of people have been through the doors, so it was an empty feeling, but we feel good knowing it is time to move on."

Before diving into small business, Mr Creighton served in the Australian Army for 20 years, with Lismore girl Cindy picking up all sorts of jobs along the way at each location he was posted.

But in 2002 the Creighton's decided it was time to come home to Lismore and give their children some stability in life, prior to them starting high school.

"The opportunity came up for us to have a go at something completely different so we purchased the shop," he said.

"We've had some really good times."

Mr Creighton said hiring his daughter Demi's husband-to-be in 2007 and watching their relationship blossom was among his fondest memories.

"Jacob was one of the young guys we started off as a 15-year-old," he said.

"He worked with us for about nine years, and they got married in 2013.

"Now they are running J &D Chicken in Casino together."

He said as employers, they were most proud of being able to give so many kids a start in the workforce, including their own children.

"We must of put through more than 100 kids through in the time they were there," he said.

"Those young kids still come back and say g'day or ring up or connect on Facebook.

"And my own two kids - I've taught them a lot of life lessons in the shop."

While it was the Creighton's decision not renew the shop lease at the end of the franchise agreement, Mr Creighton admitted they were struggling to keep up with their competition in the greater area.

"We got it going really well, but over a period of time the retail landscape changed and we didn't keep pace with it," he said.

"The franchise we paid fees too, just didn't keep pace with it either, and it didn't work.

"It's not just in Lismore -shoppers have Goonellabah, Aldi and so many options now, the Square is not the focal point for retail. Unfortunately that's the main problem."

Mr Creighton said he was unsure what new business would take Lenards place at the Square.

He thanked their loyal customers for supporting them over the years.

"Without our regular customer we wouldn't have kept going for that long without our regular customers," he said.

"We will take with us so many laughs, friends and great memories."

The Creighton's will start part-time work for their daughter at J &D Chicken in Casino this week.

"We are looking forward to the next chapter and continuing to work as a family," he said.

"I've loved having a family business. It's the closeness, you are in touch all the time, the business was just a continuation of what we were about as a family."