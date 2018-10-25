Business chamber to decide on president's future

Universal Medicine founder Serge Isaac Benhayon (centre) arriving at the Supreme Court in Sydney when he sued Esther Rockett for defamation. His former wife Deborah Benhayon is on the left.

THE LISMORE Chamber of Commerce and Industry is in discussions about its future.

The Northern Star understands the chamber held an extraordinary meeting this morning and has since been engaged in ongoing discussions.

In the wake of the recent court case in which Universal Medicine leader Serge Benhayon unsuccessfully sued former client Esther Rockett for defamation, concerns have been raised by community members on social media about Deborah Benhayon's continued role as chamber president.

Ms Benhayon is Serge Benhayon's former wife and has held a position as Universal Medicine's chief financial officer since 2009.

A NSW Supreme Court jury last week found Universal Medicine was a "socially harmful cult”.

This finding formed part of a ruling in Ms Rockett's favour by the jury, which found most defamatory statements she published were covered by her defences of truth and honest opinion.

In a statement, the chamber's board confirmed the it was discussing its future direction.

"The board is currently in discussion as to the direction it will be going in the future and our members will be informed once a decision has been made,” the board said.

When asked how the chamber would address concerns raised about their current president, the board said it "will be issuing a statement”.

They said there were no plans to revoke its Hall of Fame honour awarded to Universal Medicine earlier this year.

"The Hall of Fame was created following feedback from our members,” the statement said.

"A business that wins a category three years in a row is automatically inducted into the Hall of Fame and excluded from further entry into that category, hence the business was not "selected”.

"This encourages new entries to the award categories and promotes greater engagement with the business awards. Hence there is no conflict of interest.”

"The award was given as per the criteria, the judging of the awards is carried out by an independent panel as per the NSW Business Chambers regulations, the board has no involvement in the judging of the awards and as such sees no reason to revoke.”

Deborah Benhayon has been approached for comment.