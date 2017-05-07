Business awards open

THE Kyogle and District Business Awards are drawing near and, if you are in business, nominate yourself or an employee.

There is a new category of Primary Producer. There will be a People's Choice Award too, where the community votes for their favourite business by filling in a nomination form and returning it to that business by June 2. Many sponsors and businesses support the awards:

GOLD: Crowe Horwath, Richie's IGA, Gateway Real Estate, Kyogle Council, TyrePower.

SILVER: MJ Smith Ground Prep, Connect Accountants, O&H Holden, Kyogle Earthworx

BRONZE: Tursa, Kyogle Reat Estate, Brown & Hurley, Gateway Find Foods, Tidy Towns, Scarborough's, Parker & Kissane, Nortec, PRD, Ozwide Bridge Rail & Civil, Northern Rivers Reality, Gateway Office Supplies, Eureka Canvas and Embroidery, Dempsey Transport, The Saw Spot, Kyogle Quality Meats, Kyogle Bowling Club, McKid Medical, Kyogle Pharmacy.

Nomination forms are available from Jeannine Smith on 66322657 or kyogledistrictchamber @gmail.com. Closes May 19.