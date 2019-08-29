Business award winner in a spin

TOP BUSINESS: Planit Consulting won the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award this week. Pictured are directors (from left) Andrew Wells, Ben Gohl and Simon Millichamp with the trophy.

TOP BUSINESS: Planit Consulting won the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award this week. Pictured are directors (from left) Andrew Wells, Ben Gohl and Simon Millichamp with the trophy. Graham Broadhead

IN THEIR first tilt at the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce's Business Excellence Awards, Planit Consulting has taken out the top gong.

The awards were announced on August 26 at a gala event in Lennox.

Director Ben Gohl said he and two other engineering colleagues merged their town planning and civil engineering consultancy firm with Planit Consulting three years ago.

He said it was "really exciting” to win the local award, and now progress to the regional awards in October.

"It's a really good tool for us to recognise our staff and what we've been able to do and grow as a company in a short amount of time,” he said.

Planit Consulting employs 11 people at Lennox Head.

Mr Gohl and fellow directors at Lennox Head, Andrew Wells and Simon Millichamp, had previously worked together before setting up their own firm at Lennox Head prior to them merging with Planit Consulting.

Planit Consulting has offices in Lennox, Kinsgcliff, the Gold Coast, Geelong and Victoria.

Mr Gohl said the firm worked for "mum and dad developers” through to large-scale contracts for private companies and local government.

Some of the projects on the books at the moment include the North Lismore Plateau development, the redevelopment of Oakes Oval in Lismore, project managing the Byron Bay bypass, sewer and water work for Ballina Shire Council and the design of roundabouts at Yamba for Clarence Valley Council.

The local staff also are involved in other Planit Consulting projects in other parts of the country, including an 1800-lot residential development on the Whitsundays.

Mr Gohl said the Lennox location was "not a barrier” to secure contracts around the state and the country.

He attributed the award to the quality of the work the staff do and the reputation the firm has been able to build.

"Winning the award was an acknowledgement of that, which is great,” he said.

AWARD WINNERS

Business and Professional Services: Lennox Weddings and Events;

Excellence in Small Business: Lois Buckett Real Estate;

Excellence in Sustainability: Healthy Planet Now;

Health, Care and Wellness Industries: Lennox Sanctum;

Outstanding Young Entrepreneur: Dean Fuchs;

Retail and Personal Services: Inner Beauty;

Tourism and Visitor Experience: Out of the Blue Adventures;

Trade, Construction and Manufacturing: Skilled Roofing;

Excellence in Business: Planit Consulting