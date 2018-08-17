Business as usual despite talk of coach's future

COACH: Noeline Taurua coach of the Lightning addresses her players during the Round 14 Super Netball match between the Melbourne Vixens and the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Melbourne.

NETBALL: It's business as usual for the Sunshine Coast in the Super Netball finals, despite talk surrounding the future of coach Noeline Taurua.

The successful mentor, who steered the side to the Australian league title last year, has been touted as a frontrunner to be named coach of the New Zealand national team after the Lightning's campaign comes to a close.

But club staff and players say they continue to concentrate on the task at hand.

They face the Giants in a preliminary final in Sydney on Sunday.

"I just think when you're here, you put your head down and you do the job,” assistant coach Kylee Byrne said.

"It's finals and it's such a big game. We know what it means for us to get to that grand final (so) it's actually really easy to block out (any distractions).

"We've got 10 athletes who need our love and attention and work so it's just head down.”

Midcourter Laura Scherian said they were fixed on the game.

"We're just focusing on this weekend,” she said before praising Taurua.

"She's an amazing person and the best coach I've ever had, that's for sure, so I'm just enjoying every moment we've got with her.”