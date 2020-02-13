Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yang Chen was reported missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley this morning. Picture: Queensland Police
Yang Chen was reported missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley this morning. Picture: Queensland Police
Weather

Bushwalker feared missing in floodwaters

by Cormac Pearson & Tobias Jurss-Lewis
13th Feb 2020 10:04 AM

A WOMAN is missing and creeks and roads across the southeast are flooded after a spate of tumultuous weather across Queensland.

Student Yang Chen, 26, is still missing in Tallebudgera after walking near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley.

Yang Chen was reported missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley this morning. Picture: Queensland Police
Yang Chen was reported missing near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley this morning. Picture: Queensland Police

There are a number of flooded creeks in this area with police very concerned for the woman's health.

Ms Chen has been missing since 11am yesterday with police resuming their search today.

 

Two police vehicles have been caught in floodwaters in Tallebudgera during a search for a missing woman. Picture: 1029 Hot Tomato
Two police vehicles have been caught in floodwaters in Tallebudgera during a search for a missing woman. Picture: 1029 Hot Tomato

 

With many roads still flooded across the southeast, user have taken to Facebook urging other road users to travel safe.

"If it's flooded forget it," one user cautioned.

Another user claimed they learnt their lesson after "ploughing" into flood water one night.

Road and bridges were flooded in Mount Isa after more than 100mm of rain fell over one weekend. Picture: Maurice Busch
Road and bridges were flooded in Mount Isa after more than 100mm of rain fell over one weekend. Picture: Maurice Busch

"I got out ok, but (it) scared the sh*t out of me," they wrote.

"Pays to just slow down and be super careful when there's been so much rain about."

Flooded road at North Arm after heavy falls across the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard
Flooded road at North Arm after heavy falls across the Sunshine Coast. Photo Lachie Millard

Another told of a hair-raising journey through a flooded highway.

"Came across flood water (too) late to turn around so we followed what we thought was another car through," they wrote.

"Water came up the sides of car. Had no choice but to keep going… swift moving water which should have washed us away.

"Pretty sure the only thing that saved us that night was a prayer."

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued moderate and major flood warnings for a number of Queensland locations.

 

 

There are minor flood warnings in place for the Upper Brisbane River, Bremer River, Dawson River, Mary River, Mooloolah River, Logan and Albert Rivers, Paroo River, Bulloo River, Thomson River and Cooper Creek.

Moderate warnings are in place for the Stanley River, Warrill Creek, Weir River, Moonie River, Burke Road on Flinders River, Charley's Creek, Upper Balonne River, Diamantina River and Eyre Creek.

Major flood warnings remain in place for the lower Condamine River and the Georgina River.

More Stories

Show More
bushwalker editors picks floodwaters gold coast tallebudgera weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEATHER FORECAST: Cyclone, dangerous surf, rain and flooding

        WEATHER FORECAST: Cyclone, dangerous surf, rain and flooding

        News THE Northern Rivers has received a soaking overnight with many locations receiving well over 100mm of rain in the past 24 hours. Here’s the latest.

        How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

        premium_icon How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

        News FIND out here when where and how to get your tickets to the 2020 music festival.

        Teacher’s bloodied escape before death on M1

        premium_icon Teacher’s bloodied escape before death on M1

        Crime He was allegedly tied to a chair and bashed with a golf club

        Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

        premium_icon Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

        Crime Bungled $195m drug import plot boatie did not know it was cocaine.