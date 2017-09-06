Bushwalker, 16, bitten by snake

Wednesday 5.04pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has recovered the 16yo female bush walker from the Girraween National Park area north of Tenterfield.

The patient was flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The 16yo was on day two of a 4-day bushwalking expedition with a school group from Queensland.



Wednesday 1.56pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked by NSW Ambulance and assisted by Australian Search and Rescue (AusSAR) after reports that a 16-year-old female bush walker has been bitten by a snake.

The location of the incident is in the Girraween National Park north east of Wallangarra near Tenterfield.

An emergency locator has been reported as activated to assist the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in locating the walkers in the remote bushland.

A mobile phone call alerted emergency services to the incident.

The girl has had initial first aid applied to the bite area, no further details are available at the present time.