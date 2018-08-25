BUSHFIRES: Rain not enough to extinguish blazes

Firefighters have continued to work on containing the Brewers Rd, Kippenduff fire today.

Firefighters have continued to work on containing the Brewers Rd, Kippenduff fire today. Casino - Yorklea RFS

FIREFIGHTERS are hopeful all blazes across the Northern Rivers will be declared contained today.

But that's not a sign residents can start burning off; permits remain suspended across the district.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews were working on containing the Kippenduff fire throughout today.

He said all fires across the region had become more manageable.

"They're looking much better than they have been,” Insp Ainsworth said.

"We're hoping by this afternoon to be able to call the Brewers Rd (Kippenduff) fire contained.

"We've still got days of work to do.

"We have a containment line and we've got to keep maintaining that line.”

The fire at Brewers Rd, Kippenduff, has burnt through 3496 hectares. NSW Rural Fire Service

As thunderstorms - but little rain - hit the region, he said they would be monitoring for lightning-sparked blazes that may arise.

The Kippenduff area is forecast to have 5-15mm of rain today, 10-20mm tomorrow and less than 1mm over the following three days.

Insp Ainsworth said they remained "always hopeful” of a good downpour, but little rain is forecast.

He said this would be enough to "quieten” fires, but not extinguish them.

He warned residents they were still not able to begin lighting up.

"Permits still remain suspended,” he said.

"Even when it does rain we want to be able to give the firefighters we have a break.”

Firefighters have worked hard to save many properties on the Northern Rivers in recent weeks. NSW Rural Fire Service

He said a visiting Strike Team from the west of the state would remain until Wednesday, as a crew from Sydney heads home.

Meanwhile, he said there had been some heart-warming moments throughout the long ordeal.

The RFS team has collected notes of thanks from school children, which are on display in the Casino headquarters.

"The firefighters come in and see that,” Insp Ainsworth said.

"It's very rewarding for them to come in and see that.

"For the crews who have travelled a long distance, also the local crews that have been here every day.

"They give up their jobs, their farms and their families to be here.”

The fire burning at Brewers Rd, Kippenduff - about 50km south-west of Casino - has burnt through 3496 hectares.

According to the NSW RFS website, Old Tenterfield Rd remains closed and other rural roads in the area could be closed at short notice.

The Mothersoles Rd, Ellangowan fire was declared under control on Wednesday night.

Residents in the vicinity should continue to monitor the situation.

For fire danger information visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.