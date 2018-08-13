Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

Emergency services at a bushfire at Ellangowan, near Casino.

Emergency services at a bushfire at Ellangowan, near Casino. Chris Ruane

RESIDENTS near Ellangowan, south of Casino, were urged to activate their bushfire survival plans yesterday as crews battled a blaze off Wrenchs Rd.

The fire was elevated to a "Watch and Act" level yesterday, but has since been downgraded.

However it is still listed as "being controlled" by the NSW Rural Fire Service this morning.

It has burnt more than 200 hectares of land.

With dry, windy and warm conditions, it was a nightmare weekend for fire crews across the Northern Rivers.

Other fires in the region include:

Bentley Rd, Bentley

Mulvena Rd, Larnook

Sextonville Rd, Woolners Arm (south-west of Kyogle)

Main Camp Rd, West Bungawalbin.

The Casino-Yorklea RFS brigade yesterday posted on Facebook: "Being a firefighter isn't easy, and when you are volunteer you need to juggle jobs and family as well.

"Families put up with callouts all hours and all days, weekends, birthdays, Christmas etc.

"Days like today are hard going, strong winds and erratic fire behaviour, but they are also the days that make us proud to do what we do.

"The call went out and the brigades came ready to go.

"Property protection was all we could do today until the winds dropped. Tonight (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday) we will be trying to bring them under control.

"Our trucks are back in the shed and the crews are home to get a feed and some well earned rest ready to go again tomorrow.

"To the crews still out stay safe and the ones on the way home well done. Thank you to our fellow fire fighters from Fire and Rescue NSW for fighting by our side today again a job well done.

"Proud of you all."