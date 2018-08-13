Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at a bushfire at Ellangowan, near Casino.
Emergency services at a bushfire at Ellangowan, near Casino. Chris Ruane
News

Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

13th Aug 2018 7:19 AM

RESIDENTS near Ellangowan, south of Casino, were urged to activate their bushfire survival plans yesterday as crews battled a blaze off Wrenchs Rd.

The fire was elevated to a "Watch and Act" level yesterday, but has since been downgraded.

However it is still listed as "being controlled" by the NSW Rural Fire Service this morning.

It has burnt more than 200 hectares of land.

With dry, windy and warm conditions, it was a nightmare weekend for fire crews across the Northern Rivers.

Other fires in the region include:

  • Bentley Rd, Bentley
  • Mulvena Rd, Larnook
  • Sextonville Rd, Woolners Arm (south-west of Kyogle)
  • Main Camp Rd, West Bungawalbin.

The Casino-Yorklea RFS brigade yesterday posted on Facebook: "Being a firefighter isn't easy, and when you are volunteer you need to juggle jobs and family as well.

"Families put up with callouts all hours and all days, weekends, birthdays, Christmas etc.

"Days like today are hard going, strong winds and erratic fire behaviour, but they are also the days that make us proud to do what we do.

"The call went out and the brigades came ready to go.

"Property protection was all we could do today until the winds dropped. Tonight (Sunday) and tomorrow (Monday) we will be trying to bring them under control.

"Our trucks are back in the shed and the crews are home to get a feed and some well earned rest ready to go again tomorrow.

"To the crews still out stay safe and the ones on the way home well done. Thank you to our fellow fire fighters from Fire and Rescue NSW for fighting by our side today again a job well done.

"Proud of you all."

bushfire rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TRAGIC SEARCH: Friends find missing man's body

    TRAGIC SEARCH: Friends find missing man's body

    News "THE community is both saddened but relieved to have closure. The family is in mourning."

    PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Casino Cup?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we spot you at the Casino Cup?

    News Happy punters enjoyed all the action on the track

    Motor rally, mountain bike trails on the agenda at Kyogle

    premium_icon Motor rally, mountain bike trails on the agenda at Kyogle

    News Big decisions will be made at the council meeting on Monday night

    New business creating a buzz around Ballina

    premium_icon New business creating a buzz around Ballina

    Business More than a hobby: Beekeeper opens buzzing new business in town

    Local Partners