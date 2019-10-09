Bushfires join up to create 'mammoth task' for crews

The Long Gully Rd fire and the Busbys Flat Rd fire have joined up.

The Long Gully Rd fire and the Busbys Flat Rd fire have joined up. NSW RFS

TWO large bushfires on the Northern Rivers joined up overnight, creating a "mammoth" task for fire crews.

The Long Gully Rd fire near Drake and the Busbys Flat Rd fire, which is burning in the Rappville area, last night joined up as a result of strong winds and challenging conditions.

Both blazes are still out of control and listed at Watch & Act alert level.

NSW RFS Superintendent Michael Brett this morning told ABC North Coast that there was a lot of work to do.

"We now have a line of fires from Drake to 20km west of Woodburn," he said.

"It is going to be a mammoth task."

The Long Gully Rd fire has burnt more than 78,000ha of land, while the Busbys Flat Rd fire has burnt 13,000ha.

Supt Brett said aircraft would this morning check to see which areas crews should target.

He also said fresh crews had arrived to help with the firefighting effort.

A wind change could see areas north of the existing fires impacted during the day. People living north of Rappville, Ellangowan and south of Casino should closely monitor conditions.