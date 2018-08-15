Bushfires continue burning as temperatures set to soar

The Sextonville Rd fire which Rural Fire Service crews have now been able to contain.

The Sextonville Rd fire which Rural Fire Service crews have now been able to contain. NSW Rural Fire Service

FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain two large fires continuing to burn south of Casino.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said aircraft were still helping their crews to slow down two fires in the Ellangowan area this morning.

"We've still got two fires that aren't contained,” he said.

The fires, at Wrenchs Rd and Mothersoles Rd, have burnt through several hundred hectares of bushland.

He said eight crews comprising about 15 firefighters were on scene today.

Meanwhile, a fire at Stoney Chute Rd, Nimbin yesterday is being investigated.

"It's being treated as suspicious at this time and we'll be working with police,” he said.

Insp Ainsworth said several old cars and caravans were damaged in the fire, but they had not been occupied.

While there were homes close to the blaze, he said they were able to contain it with the help of water-bombing aircraft.

With winds expected to whip up amid warmer conditions this afternoon, he urged residents to be aware of the very high fire danger across the Northern Rivers fire district.

"It's very high fire danger today and everyone who lives in the bush should be aware of their bush fire survival plan.”

If you see a fire, phone Triple 0.

If you haven't got a bush fire survival plan, you can create one at rfs.nsw.gov.au.