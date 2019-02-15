Bushfires claim 22 homes in northern NSW

Firefighters had appeared to have gained the upper hand on two blazes at Tabulam, but a third flared up yesterday and triggered a new emergency warning.

A BUSHFIRE at Tabulam has flared up and remains at emergency warning level as authorities reveal 22 homes have been destroyed in the state's north.

The NSW Rural Fire Service says so far 22 homes have been destroyed, 15 houses have been damaged, 73 outbuildings destroyed and 21 outbuildings damaged.

There were 28 bush and grass fires still burning across NSW on Friday evening with eight yet to be contained and one still at emergency warning level.

The Tabulam fire west of Casino has burned through 4000 hectares so far and remains out of control. It's razed 10 homes.

"There is an increase of fire activity on the western side of the fire ground,” the RFS said

"Firefighters are in position to protect properties and will be assisted by aircraft. More crews are being deployed to the area.”

A fire at Tingha, which was downgraded to an advice level on Thursday night, has ripped through more than 21,000 hectares of bushland and destroyed 11 homes.

"Currently there are no homes under threat however residents are reminded to remain vigilant and know what they will do if threatened by fire,” the RFS said on Friday.

Crews are conducting backburning operations to control the spread of the fire.

One house was lost at Linton earlier in the week.

Less than 50 kilometres west of Tabulam, another massive fire at Wallangarra has burned through almost 29,000 hectares but is being controlled.

Firefighting crews from Queensland have been brought in to assist crews from NSW.

While temperatures ranged from the high-20s in coastal areas to mid-30s inland throughout Friday they are tipped to return to the high-30s in the state's north by early next week.

Bourke, in the state's northwest, recorded Friday's top temperature with 37.2 about 5.30pm.

The Northern Slopes and North Western regions are considered under very high fire danger.

-AAP