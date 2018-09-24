Menu
Authorities say conditions could get worse and residents in Watsonville and Mount Nolan needed to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan.
Residents told to leave as bushfire threat grows

24th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

RESIDENTS in north Queensland have been told to prepare to evacuate as firefighters tackle an out-of-control bushfire.

The fire is likely to affect Irvinebank, 70km southwest of Cairns, as it moves through inaccessible country, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said on Sunday.

The authority warned conditions could get worse and residents in Watsonville and Mount Nolan needed to be ready to follow their bushfire survival plan, as firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door," QFES said in a statement.

