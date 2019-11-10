Menu
BUSHFIRE MEETING: The Rural Fire Service is urging all Nimbin residents to attend a community meeting at the Nimbin Town Hall at 4pm on Sunday November 11, to be briefed on the current bushfire situation.
Bushfire update: Nimbin community meeting Sunday 4pm

Alison Paterson
by
10th Nov 2019 12:27 PM

THE Rural Fire Service is urging all residents of Nimbin to attend a community meeting to give an update on the current bushfire situation today at 4pm.

Representatives from the NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW Police, NSW SES, Lismore Council, Essential Energy and Public Works will be available to provide information and advice.

For updates on the current fire situation, please visit http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.auor call the NSW Rural Fire Service Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Venue - Nimbin Town Hall, 45 Cullen Street, Nimbin.

Time - 4pm.

Date - Sunday November 11, 2019.

Other Information

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au

Roads may be closed without warning.

