STILL AT RISK: Bruxner Highway closed, 40,000 hectares burnt

A BUSHFIRE that is threatening the township of Drake is still at a "Watch and Act" advice level this morning.

The Bruxner Highway has been closed between Tabulam and Tenterfield as firefighters battle to protect homes in the area.

More than 40,000 hectares of land has been burnt and the blaze is still listed as being out of control.

In an update posted online this morning, the RFS says the bushfire is burning in bushland south of the Bruxner Highway and south of Drake and Tabulam, to the west of the Clarence River, in the Girard State Forest.

"The fire is burning in a north easterly direction along Long Gully Road and Plains Station Road, towards the Bruxner Highway and the villages of Drake and Tabulam," the RFS explains.

"It is expected to reach the area of Drake and the Bruxner Highway.

"Firefighters worked overnight with property owners along both these roads to protect properties as the fire front approached.

"The fire has progressed towards Timbarra.

"Strong winds are expected to continue. Fallen trees and fire may impact local roads.

"The Bruxner Highway is closed between Tabulam and Tenterfield. Check Live Traffic for updates."

Residents prepare for the impact of the Drake bushfire. Marc Stapelberg

An RFS spokeswoman told ABC North Coast this morning that crews had done a "considerable amount" of property protection overnight.

"The intent is to hold the fire on the southern side of the Bruxner Highway if possible," she said.

"Without significant rainfall, it may be burning for some time

"We have plenty of firefigthers on the ground and we have more on call if needed."

Advice

If you are in the area of Drake, Ewingar, Tilbaroo and areas on the western side of the Clarence River, put your bush fire survival plan into action now.

Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection.

Areas on the eastern side of the Clarence River should monitor conditions closely. Ensure you know what you will do if the fire impacts on your property.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Other Information