Bushfire Royal Commission coming to Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
10th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
THE National Natural Disaster Royal Commission is planning to visit the Richmond Valley this Thursday, March 12, and would like to meet with a small group of people in Casino who are representative of the communities affected by the 2019-2020 bushfires.

If you would like to nominate to attend, visit https://naturaldisaster.royalcommission.gov.au/engagement.

Sometimes known as the 'Bushfire Royal Commission', it will examine how Australia is prepared and coordinated across the Commonwealth, States and Territories to respond to bushfires and other natural disasters as well as mitigation and recovery.

Chair Mark Binskin AC and Commissioners Annabelle Bennett AC SC and Professor Andrew Macintosh will visit each Australian state and territory to speak with local communities and observe first-hand the effects of the recent bushfires.

The Commissioners will meet with a small group of people in each location who are representative of the communities affected by the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.

If you would like to nominate to attend any of these upcoming events, please download the expression of interest form.

You can complete the form and email it or print the form and post it to the Royal Commission at:

National Natural Disaster Royal Commission

Locked Bag 2000

Manuka ACT 2603

The Commission will endeavour to accommodate as many people as possible while maintaining the spirit of a small group discussion.

The Royal Commission is currently inviting submissions.

Individuals, community groups and the broader community can make submissions on the 2019-20 bushfire season.

You can make a submission online or call 1800 909 826 to make a submission over the phone.

