Bushfire relief: how victims can access gifted holidays and how you can help

A large tree falls to the ground during a fire on flats towards Tabulam.

THERE has been a huge response to a project linking up bushfire victims with gifted holidays at Brunswick Heads.

But there’s still time to help, or to register if you lost your home in the Northern NSW bushfires.

The Bushfire R & R in Bruns Project launched on November 15 with the goal of providing 50 holiday packages for severely fire-impacted Northern NSW residents for throughout February.

The small group behind the initiative has been swamped with interest.

Holiday accommodation co-ordinator Sam Pedlow said registration was now under way for 50 holiday lets.

The Salvation Army has sourced 27 recipient groups so far.

Guests who’ll benefit from the project include individuals, couples and families with children from Rappville, Wyan, Whiporie, Nana Glen, and Casino.

There are also discussions being held with groups from Beechmont.

The project’s co-ordinator Kim Rosen said people could contact the Salvation Army regarding the spaces that are still available.

“Please speak to Divy Rathore, the Administrator of Disaster Enquiries, on 02 9466 3565,” she said.

In a statement, the organisers said businesses and community groups had been “incredibly generous”.

Each guest group will receive a welcome pack including vouchers for cafes, restaurants and other businesses and experiences and a cash contribution toward living expenses.

The Brunswick Heads Public School will hold a Bushfire R & R Bazaar at the school gates where guests can collect beachwear, water sports equipment and a selection of toys.

The bazaar will be run by the students.

Organisers have been inundated with generosity from community groups including the CWA, local residents and anonymous donors.

Welcome package co-ordinator Valerie Hardy welcomed the support.

“People have happily been giving from their hard earned savings such as the couple from Victoria who posted a cheque, via the Brunswick Heads Post Office with a heartfelt letter,” Ms Hardy said.

One resident donated $400 cash, raised by collecting cans for the return-and-earn scheme.

Donations for the bazaar can be made at the Visitor Information Centre on Park St, Brunswick Heads.

Organisers have encouraged other communities to establish similar projects; contact Kim Rosen or Valerie Hardy for advice at kimsrosen@gmail.com or ahardyvalerie@gmail.com

People who lost their homes in the November fires may still apply for a little R and R to Divy Rathore at the Salvation Army on 02 9466 3565.

Fundraising will continue to top up cash contributions for the living expenses support in the welcome packs; contact Valerie Hardy on 0412 042 004.