Bushfire recovery for Tabulam and Drake residents

BUSHFIRE RECOVERY: Anyone affected by the February bushfires is invited to attend a bushfire community recovery meeting at either on Thursday March 21 at Drake and at Tabulam on Friday March 21. Susanna Freymark

BLACK Saturday bushfire survivor Anne Leadbeater is on the Northern Rivers this week to speak at two community recovery meetings.

She will discuss her experiences in the Victorian blaze at Drake today (Thursday) and Tabulam tomorrow (Friday).

The recent welcome rains may have finally arrived but for those affected by the recent Tingha and Bruxner Hwy bushfires, the slow process of recovery is now under way.

To this end, the Department of Justice will host two bush fire recovery community meetings at Drake and Tabulam.

The Drake community meeting is on Thursday, 21 March at 6.30pm at Drake Hall and a free barbecue will be provided from 6pm.

The Tabulam community meeting is on Friday, 22 March at 9am at Tabulam Hall and a free morning tea will be provided.

These meetings have a health and wellbeing focus with guest speakers including Ms Leadbeater, who is a skilled speaker and counsellor assisting people and communities dealing with natural disasters.

"My experience of this is we find ourselves in a situation after a disaster we have never been through before,” she said.

"These disasters have come upon us rapidly and we don't have a lot of time to think about the implications.

"Then we have to navigate through what can be an overwhelming experience.”

Ms Leadbeater said attending the meetings can help people simply to check in with one another.

"Also, there might just be one thing you find out which might make your path a bit easier because we don't know what we don't know,” she said.

"It's often hard to take in information after you have been through a disastrous event.”

She said both meetings will be in the same format.

If you are unable to visit you can also call the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.