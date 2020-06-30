Funding to help Wardell, Lennox Head after bushfires

BALLINA Shire Council is set to use a significant Federal Government grant to replant areas damaged by the bushfires and help sustain their koala management plan.

Another part of the funding is being dedicated to relocating the Lennox Head fire station to ensure better access to and from the station in case of a disaster.

Mayor David Wright said the $1.2 million dollar grant would go a long way to restoring bushland around Wardell which holds important significance to the community.

"The restoration will be down on Jali land down near Wardell and the koala land is not far from it and there's a mixture of Jali land and council owned properties … and this will go further to help that area," Cr Wright said.

Part of restoring the area will include helping the council's koala management plan.

"We developed a koala management plan because that area was seen as an important resource for koalas, we have a very good plan for that … and this is adding to that … and hopefully numbers increase," Cr Wright said.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the council had used the money wisely to help benefit their local community.

"I think they've allocated this money very wisely … this money is about clearing fire trails so it's easier for fire trucks and infrastructure to get in, increasing biodiversity and repairing the damage done by the fires," Mr Hogan said.

Cr Wright said the Lennox Head fire station relocation was vital given the area growth and new road upgrades.

"That's an important thing because Lennox use has changed … they're going to be a little bit further out of Lennox on the new roundabout, they can go straight to virtually anywhere and have a free run at it," Cr Wright said.

"That should be done in the next twelve months, it has to be done in the next twelve months … it's a good outcome," Cr Wright said.

Mr Hogan said the bushfire funding was still important despite the everyone being preoccupied with a global pandemic at the moment.

"If we didn't have this pandemic right now, I think we would be still talking about the drought and the bushfires and not just the infrastructure damage that it did but the psychological damage that it did," Mr Hogan said.