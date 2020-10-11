Bushfire in East Lismore now under control

UPDATE, 6.30pm: THE bushfire in East Lismore is now listed as being under control.

Original story: RESIDENTS in East Lismore are being urged to remain calm as a bushfire burns in the Fig Tree Drive area.

A spokesman from NSW Fire & Rescue said the blaze broke out just after 5pm.

>>> POLICE WRAP: Photos in urinal, naked chase along beach

He said three crews had been called, and they had also sought assistance from the NSW Rural Fire Service in an effort to bring the fire under control quickly.

"The blaze does appear to be burning towards some houses, but crews are on scene," he said.

>>> MORE NEWS: Man loses his life on Northern Rivers beach

People are being advised not to panic.

The blaze is listed as "being controlled" on the Fires Near Me website, which will be updated as crews continue their work.