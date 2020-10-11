Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bushfire is burning in East Lismore.
A bushfire is burning in East Lismore. Rebecca Lollback
News

Bushfire in East Lismore now under control

Rebecca Lollback
by
11th Oct 2020 5:32 PM | Updated: 6:30 PM

UPDATE, 6.30pm: THE bushfire in East Lismore is now listed as being under control.

 

Original story: RESIDENTS in East Lismore are being urged to remain calm as a bushfire burns in the Fig Tree Drive area.

A spokesman from NSW Fire & Rescue said the blaze broke out just after 5pm.

>>> POLICE WRAP: Photos in urinal, naked chase along beach

He said three crews had been called, and they had also sought assistance from the NSW Rural Fire Service in an effort to bring the fire under control quickly.

"The blaze does appear to be burning towards some houses, but crews are on scene," he said.

>>> MORE NEWS: Man loses his life on Northern Rivers beach

People are being advised not to panic.

The blaze is listed as "being controlled" on the Fires Near Me website, which will be updated as crews continue their work.

bushfire
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRAMATIC: Man lost his life at local beach

        Premium Content DRAMATIC: Man lost his life at local beach

        News FIVE ambulance crews were called to the scene, where bystanders tried to revive him.

        Two things that could boost prospects for bush students

        Premium Content Two things that could boost prospects for bush students

        News Scholarships and online courses could help transition more regional students into...

        Star-studded film festival ready for the red carpet

        Premium Content Star-studded film festival ready for the red carpet

        News THE judging panel includes actors Jack Thompson and David Wenham, plus journalists...

        Uni + brain power = fast tracking for business post COVID-19

        Premium Content Uni + brain power = fast tracking for business post...

        News Southern Cross University and NSW Government have created the innovation challenge...