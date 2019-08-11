Bushfire cuts train line between Sydney and Brisbane

An Emergency Warning was issued at 11.48pm on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 or an out of control bushfire at Rappville south of Casino.

THE train line between Sydney and Brisbane has been closed due to an out of control bushfire south of Casino.

An Emergency Warning was issued at 11.48pm on Saturday night as a number of fires burn in the vicinity of Clearfield Rd south of the township of Rappville.

The most northern fire is burning near Myrtle Creek Rd and Clearfield Rd and is burning in a north to north easterly direction towards Rappville Rd.

Embers will be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires that will move quickly and in different directions. These spot fires may threaten homes earlier than the predicted main fire front