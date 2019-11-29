Bushfire conditions set to worsen from tomorrow

THERE are 147 bush and grass fires burning in NSW at the moment with predictions that conditions are going to worsen tomorrow and in the coming week.

Sixty of those fires are not contained and there are more than 1,700 personnel are in the field.

The fire of most concern on the Northern Rivers is the Myall Creek Rd blaze which remains at advice level currently.

It is burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas. The fire is more than 109,900 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

•Yesterday the fire crossed Gallagher's Lane to the west, towards Ashby-Tullymorgan Road.

•There is Fire activity in the Mororo Road area.

•There is Fire activity around the southern edge of the fire continues in the Ashby, Ashby Heights, Woombah and Mangrove Creek Road areas.

•To the north east, the fire is moving through the Bundjalung National Park to the areas south of Turners Road, towards Korindiri Ridge and around the areas of New Italy and the Swan Bay Road, west of the Pacific Highway.

•Old Murrayville Road is closed.

•The Pacific Highway is currently open but may close at short notice.

Advice

•If you are in the area of Gallaghers Road, Tullymorgan, you are advised to move indoors as the fire approaches. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

•If you are in the southern area of the fire including Mangrove Creek Road, Ashby Heights, Ashby, Woombah and Iluka you need to monitor conditions and know what you will do if the fire threatens your property.

•If you are in the western area of the fire including Mount Marsh Road, Six Mile Swamp Road, Fullers Road, Whiporie, Camira Creek or Old Tenterfield Road, you need to monitor conditions.

•If you are in the affected area of New Italy or areas north of the fire including Evans Head, Woodburn or Swan Bay Road you need to monitor conditions and know what you will do if the fire threatens your property.

•If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

•If your plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

If you are threatened by fire

•Do not be in the path of the fire.

•Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

•If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

•If your life is at risk, call triple-0 (000).

Other Information

•An evacuation centre is available at Maclean Showground - 12 Cameron Street, Maclean. It's open 8am-6pm until further notice.

•For a list of evacuation centres visit https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx.

•People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres.

•For a list of school closures visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.

•Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

•For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.