An investigation is under way after a bushfire broke out in Clearfield last night Amber Gibson
News

Bushfire burns over 100 crushed cars

23rd Jun 2019 9:34 AM
FIVE rural fire brigades attended a bushfire last night that engulfed 100's of crushed cars in flames.

A spokesperson from NSW Rural Fire Service said '12 fire fighters and seven vehicles were tasked to Clearfield Rd, Clearfield just after 5pm yesterday.

"Crews arrived to find bush alight and within that area there were some wrecked cars that were involved in that fire,” the spokesperson said.

"The fire was contained by 11.30pm.

"Crews will continue to monitor and control that fire until it is extinguished fully.

"An investigation is under way and will continue into the cause of the fire.”

Casino Rural Fire Brigade released a post via their Facebook page early this morning

"Casino, Bungawalbin, Rappville, Whiporie and Casino East brigades, the bulk water tanker and a group officer spent about seven hours out at Myall Creek tonight fighting a bush fire which was made more difficult by 100's of crushed, crashed old cars,” Casino Rural Fire Brigade's Facebook post said.

