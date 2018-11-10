Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fire is burning in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch.
The fire is burning in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch. Alistair Brightman
News

Bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone

Mark Zita
by
9th Nov 2018 10:06 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory for a bushfire burning south-west of Gladstone.

The fire is in the vicinity of Orion Terrace and Schilling Lane, River Ranch.

Firefighters are currently conducting backburning in an effort to contain the blaze.

Motorists near the area are advised to drive to the conditions, and smoke may affect nearby properties.

No properties are currently under threat by this fire, but if the situation changes, residents are urged to contact Triple Zero (000).

bushfire gladstone region queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    People and Places "THE water was murky and cold and there was significant danger of the vehicle sliding deeper into the river further endangering the officers' lives."

    Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    premium_icon Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    News Rest stop operators have their futures hanging in the balance

    Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    premium_icon Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    News School-leavers urged to balance their celebrations with their safety

    REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    premium_icon REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    News Awarded medals for gallantry, one solider never fully recovered

    Local Partners