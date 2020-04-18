Menu
Rural fireys are managing a bushfire in Woodhenge, Upper Main Arm. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Bushfire breaks out in Upper Main Arm

Holly Cormack
18th Apr 2020 4:50 PM

A bushfire has broken out along a fire trail in Woodhenge, Upper Main Arm.

Rural Fire Service crews at the scene have managed to get the blaze under control and are continuing to manage the situation.

According to NSW Rural Fire Services Media Officer, Angela Burford, there was approximately 30 metres worth of bush on fire.

At this stage, it appears to have been started by a vehicle along a fire trail. According to Ms Burford, there were reports of a person in the car.

Police are currently conducting an investigation into how the fire was started.

More to come.

