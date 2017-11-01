Bush tucker garden a blooming great idea for students

BUSH TUCKER: Lismore South Public School will get a new bush tucker garden with funding provided by the NSW Government. Here students met with principal Nickie Bartlett, Director Public Schools NSW Lismore Network Dave Harvey, teacher Sharon Knight, Education Minister Rob Stokes and Thomas George MP to discuss the species they would plant in the garden.

A NORTHERN Rivers school will soon be enjoying the benefits growing their own bush tucker.

Students at Lismore South Public School will get a new bush tucker garden with $5000 of funding provided by the NSW Government.

On Tuesday afternoon Principal Nickie Bartlett and teacher Sharon Knight met with Director Public Schools NSW Lismore Network Dave Harvey, teacher Sharon Knight, Education Minister Rob Stokes and Thomas George MP to show the visitors around the area where the bush tucker garden will be located.

Ms Bartlett said it was good to show the visitors where the garden would go and explain how important it is for the school community.

"That area of the school was very badly damaged but the recent flooding,” Ms Bartlett said.

"We wanted to work on a community restoration project and the idea of a yarning circle and bush tucker garden came about form the hard work of teacher Sharon Knight.”

Ms Bartlett said Ms Knight came up with the idea through the 'stronger smartest leadership initiative programme.'

"The yarning circle and the seating have been built and the Year 6 students are now working on mosaics to go into circle,' she said.

"And Minister Rob Stokes announced the $5000 grants to construct the beds for the native bush tucker garden.”

Now she said the school is looking forward to the garden beds being be constructed in the newt week or two weather permitting.

An amazing level of community love has also meant the school can work on some related projects to the bush tucker garden.

"As well as the grant from Minister Stokes, we have had fantastic community support with funding from the Northern Rivers of Church of Christ, Lismore Rotary Club and also Bunnings donated materials for constructions of the picnic benches,” Ms Bartlett said.

The garden will grow a range of native plants and will be used to teach students about Australia's native flora, indigenous culture and environmental sustainability.

It will also be fitted out with tables and seating to create an enjoyable outdoor area at the school.

Mr George said the project will be a wonderful addition to the school.

"The school community has had a tough year and I'm glad that we can help create a new and exciting space for students here at Lismore South,” Mr George said.

"The bush tucker garden is a project the school has been working on for quite some time, and will be a wonderful addition to the yarning circle that is being created.

Mr Stokes said he was pleased to support the school's efforts.

"Initiatives like this bush tucker garden help foster a love of learning in students, and show them beauty and wonder of Australia's natural environment,” Mr Stokes said.

"I'm glad this funding will help the school realise this project.”