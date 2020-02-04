Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992.
Crime

Bush search for body of missing Perth teen

4th Feb 2020 3:13 PM

Police are searching bushland in Perth's north for the remains of a teenage girl who disappeared almost 30 years ago.

Radina Djukich, 14, vanished in May 1992 after leaving her home in North Beach.

Ronald Joseph Buckland, 70, was last year charged with her manslaughter, accused of injecting a substance that caused her death, then burying her body in a bush grave.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due to make his first appearance in the WA Supreme Court on February 24.

crime manslaughter missing radina djukich violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I could see him struggling - it was really awful’

        premium_icon ‘I could see him struggling - it was really awful’

        News A WITNESS has told of the frantic efforts to save a drowning man's life.

        Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        premium_icon Hemsworth rumoured to be filming new project at dam

        News Cool reason why Rocky Creek Dam was closed over the past four days

        • 4th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
        Will my husband think I’m funny?

        premium_icon Will my husband think I’m funny?

        News My success is measured by people laughing, new comedian says

        • 4th Feb 2020 3:08 PM
        Church spared in fire up for sale

        premium_icon Church spared in fire up for sale

        News Parish Council of the Anglican Parish of Casino is asking for submissions in...

        • 4th Feb 2020 3:02 PM